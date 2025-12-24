Manipur: Assam Rifles honours 14 youths selected as Agniveers at Nambol base

The Assam Rifles on December 24, felicitated 14 local youths who successfully qualified for the Agniveer (Indian Army) and Agniveervayu (Indian Air Force) selections at a ceremony held at the Assam Rifles base in Nambol, Bishnupur district.

The felicitation programme celebrated the determination and perseverance of the candidates, who cleared the selections after undergoing a rigorous pre-recruitment training programme conducted by the Assam Rifles. The initiative is aimed at empowering local youth and encouraging them to serve the nation through the armed forces.

According to officials, the successful candidates benefited from a structured and comprehensive training regimen at Nambol, which included intensive physical conditioning, focused academic coaching for written examinations, and detailed guidance on service-specific requirements under the Agnipath scheme. Emphasis was also placed on physical fitness, with trainees provided nutritional support and curated diet plans to help them meet the stringent selection standards.

The event was attended by Assam Rifles officials and troops, during which the newly selected Agniveers expressed gratitude to the force for its professional mentorship and disciplined training environment that contributed to their success.

In a symbolic gesture highlighting camaraderie and shared military values, the candidates and Assam Rifles personnel performed a final set of push-ups together, reflecting discipline, unity and mutual respect.

Officials said such initiatives strengthen the bond between the security forces and local communities, promote national integration, and provide a meaningful pathway for young people to contribute to nation-building through service in the armed forces.