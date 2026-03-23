Agri-Youth Parliament 2026 concludes at Manipur's Central Agricultural University, highlights innovation in Northeast agriculture

The three-day Agri-Youth Parliament 2026 concluded at the Manipur's Central Agricultural University (CAU), bringing together researchers, innovators, experts, and agripreneurs to boost agriculture and allied sectors in the Northeast.

Jointly organised by CAU, Imphal and Agrivision, the event witnessed participation from across eight northeastern states. A total of 370 participants registered, with 148 abstracts submitted by students. Out of these, 51 students presented research papers, while 71 took part in poster presentations. The event also featured 34 stalls showcasing agricultural products, along with the participation of 14 entrepreneurs, five experts, and four investors.

Attending the closing function as chief guest, Yumnam Khemchand Singh appreciated the innovative ideas, technological solutions, and agri-based startups presented by the youth. He assured that the government would explore consultations with the Planning Department to maximise benefits from agriculture, especially for young entrepreneurs.

Highlighting that more than 50 percent of the population is engaged in agriculture, he stressed the need to further strengthen the sector and create platforms for collaboration among innovators, experts, and agripreneurs.

Vice-Chancellor of CAU, Anupam Mishra, said the event successfully brought together young minds and stakeholders to deliberate on the future of agriculture in the region. He added that the Northeast holds immense potential to become a hub for sustainable and high-value agriculture, driven by innovation, research, and entrepreneurship.

The event concluded with a focus on building a future-ready agricultural ecosystem aligned with the vision of a developed India.