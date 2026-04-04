Ahead of Manipur CM visit, indigenous body demands 6th schedule for Pherzawl and tribal areas of Jiribam

Ahead of the proposed visit of Manipur Chief Minister Yumkham Khemchand Singh to Jiribam, the Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee (ITAC) has raised strong demands for a political settlement under the provisions of the Sixth Schedule for Pherzawl district and the tribal areas of Jiribam.

In a press statement issued on April 3, ITAC, representing Pherzawl and Jiribam districts, expressed serious reservations over the intent of the Chief Minister’s visit, which is aimed at interacting with internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the recent ethnic violence in the region. The committee stated that the core issue extends beyond compensation and resettlement of displaced tribal communities.

According to ITAC, lasting peace can only be achieved through addressing the political rights and land settlement concerns of tribal communities in Pherzawl and Jiribam. The organisation emphasised that without a structured political solution, temporary relief measures would not resolve the underlying conflict.

The committee outlined key demands, including the implementation of a political settlement under the Sixth Schedule, removal of checkpoints and obstructions along the Tuiruong (Barak) River to ensure free movement for tribal communities dependent on the route, and a comprehensive resettlement and compensation package for displaced persons integrated with broader political and economic measures.

ITAC also urged authorities to ensure unhindered access between Pherzawl district and Assam, stating that restrictions along vital routes have impacted the livelihoods of tribal populations.

While reiterating its commitment to constructive dialogue, the committee appealed to groups and individuals to refrain from cooperating with the Chief Minister’s visit until “meaningful progress” is made on their demands.

The development comes at a crucial time as the state government intensifies efforts to restore normalcy and rebuild trust in violence-affected areas, with the Chief Minister’s visit seen as a key outreach initiative.