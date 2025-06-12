Two individuals from Northeast, Lamnunthem Singson and Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailakpam, have been identified among the cabin crew members aboard the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed near Ahmedabad airport earlier today.



It is reported that Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailakpam is a resident of Manipur.

The aircraft, bound for London, tragically went down shortly after takeoff, prompting a large-scale emergency response at the scene. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a high-level investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Family members and colleagues of the two crew members are reportedly in shock, as the state of the crew and passengers remains unclear at the time of this report. Authorities are working tirelessly to confirm identities and provide updates to the affected families.

Air India flight AI171, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed just five minutes after takeoff on Thursday afternoon, initiating a nationwide emergency response. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which departed at around 1:38 p.m. IST, came down near the Meghani area, close to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad. Among the cabin crew were Lamnunthem Singson and Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailakpam, both from Manipur.

The aircraft was carrying a total of 242 individuals, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The flight was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar. The crash left debris scattered across the impact site, which also affected a nearby doctors' hostel complex. Emergency response units, comprising local police, fire brigade, NDRF, and aviation authorities, swiftly mobilised at the scene, with 70-80% of the crash area cleared by officials. The swift response from these teams highlights the coordination and readiness of the emergency services in handling such critical situations.

From the total number of passengers, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. In response to the disaster, the Ministry of Civil Aviation established an Operational Control Room to coordinate rescue and support efforts. Families and the public have been advised to contact 011-24610843 and 9650391859 for more information. Air India has also set up a passenger assistance hotline at 1800-5691-444. These measures aim to provide timely information and support to those affected by the tragedy.

To mark the tragedy, Air India updated its profile picture to a black icon on all official social media channels. Ambulances were dispatched to the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad for medical response and to aid in the identification of those affected. The presence of medical teams at the hospital underscores the urgency and seriousness of the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the incident. He has spoken with Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, directing them to travel to Ahmedabad to oversee the relief operations. This high-level involvement indicates the gravity of the situation and the government's commitment to managing the aftermath effectively.

The crash has drawn significant emergency service involvement, with multiple agencies working in unison to manage the situation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with authorities focusing on determining any mechanical failures or external factors that may have contributed.

Air India has expressed deep sorrow over the incident, emphasising its commitment to supporting victims' families and ensuring a thorough investigation is conducted. The tragedy has prompted an outpour of condolences and support from across the nation and internationally. This collective grief and solidarity reflect the widespread impact of the disaster.