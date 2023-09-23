Telecom giant Airtel on September 23 tendered an apology after Manipur government issued a show cause notice to the telecom company for providing internet services to un-whitelisted mobile numbers.

Airtel in its apology letter mentions, "We are very apologetic about this incident and as we will ensure that no such incident happen again and for the purpose we have already aligned our teams with the following action points".

The telecom company in its letter further mentioned that all prolonged down sites, which are still down and affected in riot shall be tested before making it live. "Field Engineers to report to subject matter expert while/during putting such site live back in the network. Thorough daily monitoring of all sites of Manipur to ensure any data leakage, and immediate corrective actions".

Airtel claimed that it has checked and re-verified all settings on all the sites in the state and found that no discrepancy was discovered. Additionally, the telecom giant has requested the government not to take any coercive action against them as they commit to follow all the directions issued by Manipur government.



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