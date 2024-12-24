Former Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed as Manipur's new Governor amid ongoing ethnic violence that has plagued the northeastern state since May 2023.

The presidential appointment comes as part of a significant gubernatorial reshuffle across multiple states.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, known for his confrontations with the state government, will now serve as Bihar's Governor. In a corresponding move, Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will take charge in Kerala.

In other key appointments, former Army Chief General Vijay Kumar Singh will serve as Mizoram's Governor - his first gubernatorial role. Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati shifts from Mizoram to Odisha, replacing Raghbuar Das who resigned from the position.

Bhalla replaces Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who held the Manipur post since July 2023. President Droupadi Murmu has approved all appointments.