Ajit Pawar served Maharashtra with unwavering commitment: Ex-Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on January 28, expressed grief over the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, describing him as a seasoned leader who served the people of the state with unwavering commitment.

Pawar and four others were killed when an aircraft carrying them crashed while landing in the Baramati area of Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

In a post on X, Singh said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Shri Ajit Pawar ji, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in a plane crash at Baramati.”

He said Pawar was a leader known for his dedication to public service and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Manipur BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi also expressed sorrow over Pawar’s death, calling it a great loss to the nation.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ajit Pawar ji. His untimely demise is a great loss to the nation and to the people of Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace,” Devi said in a post on X.