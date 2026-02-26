All Naga Doctors’ Forum, Manipur condemns alleged assault on doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur

The All Naga Doctors’ Forum, Manipur (ANDFM) has strongly condemned the alleged stalking, racial abuse and physical assault of a third-year resident doctor from Nagaland at AIIMS Gorakhpur.

In a statement, the forum said the young doctor was reportedly followed for over one-and-a-half kilometres, subjected to obscene remarks and racial slurs targeting her Northeastern identity, and physically assaulted near Gate No. 2 of the institute.

Describing the incident as “deeply disturbing and unacceptable,” ANDFM said such acts of intimidation and racial discrimination go against the principles of dignity, equality and safety guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

The forum expressed solidarity with the doctor, stating that medical professionals dedicate their lives to serving people irrespective of region, race, religion or ethnicity. It said it was disheartening that a doctor committed to patient care had to face hostility and violence.

ANDFM has urged the authorities to conduct a swift, impartial and transparent investigation, identify and arrest those responsible, and take strict legal action under relevant provisions, including laws addressing racial discrimination and assault against women. It also called for strengthened security measures within and around the campus to prevent such incidents in the future.

The forum reiterated its demand for justice and accountability, stating that racial discrimination and gender-based violence have no place in society and that institutions of national importance must remain safe for all.