All-party meet in Manipur condemns Tronglaobi incident, urges calm

An all-party meeting chaired by Yumnam Khemchand Singh on April 7 strongly condemned the recent Tronglaobi incident and called for peace and restraint across Manipur.

Held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the meeting reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in the state, with leaders terming the incident a “cowardly act” and expressing deep concern over rising tensions. Representatives from across party lines emphasised the need to uphold unity and communal harmony during this sensitive period.

Leaders present at the meeting assured full cooperation with the government in restoring normalcy. It was unanimously decided that those responsible for the incident would be identified swiftly, arrested, and dealt with strictly as per law.

A joint appeal was issued urging citizens to remain calm and refrain from any form of violence, including damage to public property. Participants stressed the importance of public cooperation in maintaining law and order.

The meeting was attended by representatives of major political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, National People's Party, Naga People's Front and the Communist Party of India.

Senior leaders such as former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and former Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh were also present at the meeting.