American singer Mary Millben, renowned for her stirring rendition of India's national anthem, expressed deep sorrow for the women who were subjected to violence in Manipur. Millben, who touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet during his US state visit, took to Twitter on July 20 to condemn the inhuman behavior and thank PM Modi for publicly addressing the issue.

"My heart grieves for the women assaulted in #Manipur. Thank you PM @narendramodi for publicly addressing this inhuman behavior. These women are not only daughters of #India, they are children of God. Human dignity matters to us all. I’m praying for these precious women and for swift justice," tweeted Mary Millben, conveying her empathy and support for the victims.

Earlier, on June 24, at the concluding event for the official State Visit of the Prime Minister, Millben touched PM Modi's feet as a gesture of respect and sought his blessings after singing India's national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana."

The 38-year-old prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer is highly revered in India for her soul-stirring performances of "Jan Gana Mana" and "Om Jai Jagdish Hare." Millben's rendition of the Indian national anthem during an invitation-only event hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC garnered widespread appreciation.