Amid conflict, CRPF and students join Tiranga rally in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

The 112 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on August 13 organised a Tiranga rally in Kangpokpi district of Manipur as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of Independence Day.

CRPF personnel, police officers, students and local youth took part in the rally, which began outside the Superintendent of Police’s office and passed through National Highway 2 and Kangpokpi’s main market.

Participants carried the national flag during the march, bringing security personnel and students together in the conflict-affected district.

Students from Oasis College and Elite Higher Secondary School joined CRPF officers, subordinate officers and jawans, as well as police personnel, in the rally.

The march concluded at Brigadier M. Thomas Ground, where participants gathered for the national anthem and Vande Mataram.

The singing of Vande Mataram was also held to mark the 150th anniversary of the patriotic song.

The event brought together security forces and young people at a time when Kangpokpi continues to deal with the social and humanitarian impact of the prolonged conflict in Manipur.

The 112 Battalion CRPF said the campaign was intended to promote patriotism and strengthen ties between security forces and the younger generation.