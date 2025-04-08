The annual prayer and ritual programme at the Kongba Maru Laiphamlen, in Manipur's Imphal East district, concluded peacefully on April 6 with a strong multi-layered security arrangement in place, the police said.

The prayer event saw the participation of over 600 devotees.

Personnel from the Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Manipur Police were deployed in coordination to ensure public safety and order.

Annual prayer/ ritual programme at Kongba Maru Laiphamlen under Sagolmang PS, Imphal East District concluded peacefully on 06.04.2025 with foolproof security arrangement by joint forces of Assam Rifles, CPRF and Manipur Police. More than 600 persons participated in the said… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) April 8, 2025

The Kongba Maru Laiphamlen has been a site of violence amid the ongoing tension in the strife-torn state. Earlier, in February this year, suspected Kuki militants had attempted to disrupt a sacred gathering at the temple with a targeted firing incident. According to police sources, several gunshots were fired from a hilltop, aimed at the Kongba Maru temple where a priest and devotees were performing rituals. Despite the chaos, the ceremony continued under the vigilant protection of security forces.

In response to the firing, security forces had intensified operations in the Wakan Ridge and Mark Hills Ridge areas, launching combing, sanitisation, and area domination drives.

While the situation remains tense, the successful completion of the annual rituals without disturbance on Saturday is seen as a sign of resilience among the local communities and a testament to the security forces’ preparedness.