Amit Shah asks Manipur CM to speed up peace efforts, reviews security situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh to accelerate the peace process in the violence-hit state, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday, April 1.

The direction came after a meeting between the two leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday, where the law and order situation in Manipur was reviewed.

During the discussion, Shah assessed the prevailing security scenario and asked the state government to step up efforts to restore normalcy. He also emphasised the need to strengthen the “growing harmony” among different communities amid ongoing ethnic tensions.

The Union Home Minister further gave in-principle approval for raising a Mahila India Reserve Battalion (IRB) in the state. He asked the chief minister to submit a formal proposal to take the plan forward.

The move is seen as part of the Centre’s broader push to stabilise the situation in Manipur, which has witnessed prolonged unrest and periodic violence over the past months.