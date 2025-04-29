The High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has approved an additional Rs 153.36 crore in central assistance for Manipur to aid recovery from the devastating hailstorm that struck the state earlier in 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Monday.

The financial support has been sanctioned under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and is aimed at supporting the state's ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts. However, the assistance is subject to an adjustment of 50% of the opening balance for the year available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the ministry clarified.

The HLC’s decision follows a comprehensive assessment of the damage and requirements submitted by the state government. The storm had caused significant destruction across multiple districts of Manipur, impacting homes, agriculture, and public infrastructure.

"The Central Government remains committed to supporting disaster-affected states and ensuring timely release of funds for relief efforts," the MHA said in a statement. It added that the assistance reaffirms the Centre’s priority to strengthen states’ disaster resilience and provide responsive governance during natural calamities.



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The Manipur government is expected to utilise the funds for immediate relief distribution, restoration of essential services, and compensation to affected households and farmers, among other priorities.

Earlier, the state had submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking urgent assistance after widespread damage was reported in the wake of the hailstorm, with visuals of destroyed crops and damaged rooftops highlighting the extent of the disaster.

Officials said the release of these funds will bolster ground-level relief work and help communities rebuild faster, especially in rural and economically vulnerable areas.

This approval is part of the Central Government’s broader commitment to providing financial support to states hit by natural calamities under the NDRF and SDRF frameworks.