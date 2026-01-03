Amit Shah reviews Manipur security situation, IDP rehabilitation ahead of President’s Rule deadline

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the prevailing security situation and the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in violence-hit Manipur, sources said.

The meeting was attended by Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla, Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and Chief Secretary Puneet Goel. While official details of the deliberations were not disclosed, sources indicated that the discussions focused primarily on the law and order situation in the state and the ongoing efforts to rehabilitate displaced populations.

Sources described the timing of the meeting as significant, as the current term of President’s Rule in Manipur is scheduled to expire on February 13, 2026. The review comes amid political activity surrounding the future governance of the state.

It may be recalled that several BJP MLAs from Manipur have publicly stated that a popular government would be reinstated in the state without any further extension of President’s Rule. In recent months, BJP legislators from Manipur have made multiple visits to Delhi and held meetings with senior central party leaders.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 3, 2023. The prolonged unrest has displaced tens of thousands of people, with nearly 60,000 individuals still living in relief camps across the state.

Last month, the government began relocating a group of Meitei IDPs to their homes. However, the move triggered fresh tension, with firing incidents reported from nearby hill areas within 24 hours, underscoring the fragile security situation on the ground.

The Centre continues to closely monitor developments in Manipur, with security stabilisation and the safe rehabilitation of displaced persons remaining key priorities amid uncertainty over the state’s political future.