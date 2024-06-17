Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting in New Delhi today to review the security situation in Manipur, as confirmed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Senior officials from the Centre, State Governments, the Army, and other security forces will attend.

The meeting comes in the wake of increasing violence in the Jiribam district of Manipur. Over the past week, more than 600 individuals have fled the troubled district, seeking refuge in Assam's Cachar district. The unrest, sparked by the discovery of a body on June 6, has led to a series of violent outbreaks, including the burning of homes and government buildings.

The tension in Jiribam escalated following the brutal murder of a 59-year-old resident of Sorok Atingbi Khunou on June 6. The aftermath of this incident has plunged the district into chaos, forcing residents of Mongbung Khul to abandon their homes and seek shelter at the LP School in Chingdong Leikai. The situation underscores the urgent need for protection and stability in the region.

Adding to the turmoil, reports have emerged of arson attacks targeting residential properties. In one incident, a house in Nunkhal and a farmhouse in Leisabithol were set ablaze by unknown individuals, further deepening the sense of insecurity among residents.

Traditionally known for its mixed population and peaceful coexistence, Jiribam has been shaken by these recent violent events. Authorities have imposed Section 144 to restore order and calm in the district. However, the tragic death and subsequent violence highlight the significant challenges faced by the community.

The ongoing unrest in Manipur has been a persistent issue for over a year. According to government figures as of May 3, 2024, the violence has claimed 221 lives and displaced 60,000 people. Earlier reports indicated over 1,000 injuries and 32 missing persons. Additionally, 4,786 houses and 386 religious structures, including temples and churches, have been destroyed.

Today's high-level meeting, chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to address these challenges and find solutions to ensure the safety and well-being of Manipur's residents. As the situation remains volatile, the need for effective intervention and long-term stability is more pressing than ever.