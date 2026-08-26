Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of Manipur's Senapati Medical College in October

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Manipur in the first week of October to lay the foundation stone of a new medical college in Senapati district, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said after meeting Shah in New Delhi on August 26.

Khemchand met Shah at his official residence around 3 pm and raised issues concerning the state. According to the Manipur government, Shah assured the chief minister that the Centre would work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Manipur.

The proposed medical college in Senapati is part of the state government's recent decision to expand medical infrastructure in the district, which has a predominantly Naga population.

During his October visit, Shah is also expected to review development projects in the state.

The meeting also touched on the resumption of the Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati bus service and the movement of traffic along National Highway 2. The Manipur government said Shah commended the state for restoring the inter-state bus service and ensuring free movement along the highway.

Separately, Khemchand met Union Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and discussed development and welfare initiatives for minority communities in Manipur.

The chief minister sought support from the Ministry of Minority Affairs for development projects in the state. The two leaders also discussed preparations for the Manipur Assembly elections, which are scheduled for early 2027.

Rijiju assured Khemchand of assistance from his ministry, according to the Manipur government.