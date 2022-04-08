The All Manipur Working Journalist Union (AMWJU) suspended two of its members on Thursday for allegedly violating journalistic ethics.

According to AMWJU, the two journalists, S Gautam Sharma of North East Live and N Sanajaoba of Paojel Daily, committed acts that lowered the dignity of journalists in general and AMWJU in particular.

According to the AMWJU, the two journalists have been suspended for five months with immediate effect as a result of a resolution passed by the Standing Committee at its meeting on Wednesday.

During their suspension, the two will lose all rights and privileges associated with being an AMWJU member, according to the statement.

The AMWJU also stated that it expects all union members to follow the journalistic code of ethics and to refrain from committing such infractions in the future.