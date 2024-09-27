Andro village in Manipur has received the distinguished award as one of the Best Tourism Villages in the Heritage category at the 2024 Best Tourism Villages Competition, organized by the Ministry of Tourism. The recognition was announced during a celebratory event at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, held in conjunction with World Tourism Day.

The event featured the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar, as the Chief Guest, who praised the winners and highlighted the significance of sustainable tourism development. Among the attendees were representatives from Manipur Tourism and Andro village, including Shri Thounaojam Shyamkumar Singh, Chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur Limited (TCML) and MLA for Andro Constituency, and Shri W. Ibohal Singh, Director of Tourism for Manipur.

Andro village’s rich cultural heritage and traditional practices were pivotal in earning this accolade. Central to its cultural landscape is the Panam Ningthou Temple, a prominent heritage site dedicated to a local deity, which draws visitors eager to explore the region's historical depth.

The village has effectively engaged its community in tourism through the establishment of local organizations dedicated to conserving and promoting its heritage. These initiatives not only enhance the local economy by creating jobs and promoting entrepreneurship but also foster cultural exchange, enriching both the villagers' and tourists' experiences.

With a focus on sustainability, the residents of Andro have implemented eco-friendly practices, including waste management and responsible resource use, ensuring that tourism growth aligns with environmental preservation.

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