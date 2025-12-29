Anjel Chakma murder case: MSF condemns racist attack, urges Centre to act

The Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF) has strongly condemned the brutal murder of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, who was assaulted in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on December 9 and succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

The attack, allegedly carried out by a group of intoxicated assailants, involved racial slurs and multiple stab wounds, highlighting the persistent issue of racism faced by people from Northeast India in other parts of the country.

Chakma’s brother stated that the attackers targeted him due to his physical appearance, using derogatory terms and assaulting him in a heinous act of racial violence. The MSF described the incident as shameful and demanded urgent action to address the systemic discrimination faced by Northeastern communities.

People from the Northeast often face stereotyping, derogatory name-calling, and social exclusion because of their distinct features, with terms like “chinky,” “momo,” “chowmein,” and “Chinese” frequently used in a demeaning manner. The federation stressed that such discrimination, if unchecked, can escalate to physical assaults and hate crimes, posing serious threats to students and residents from the region.

In a strongly worded statement, the MSF called upon the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Uttarakhand Chief Minister, and other authorities to intervene, ensure the arrest of the perpetrators, and take strict legal action against them. The organization further urged the central government to introduce measures to protect students and individuals from Northeast India living or studying outside the region.

“The future pillars of the nation should be encouraged, safeguarded, and promoted. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of all students from the Northeast,” the MSF statement read. The federation expressed hope that authorities would take necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future and safeguard the community from racial discrimination.

This tragic incident has once again spotlighted the challenges faced by Northeastern students across India, prompting calls for systemic changes and stronger protection mechanisms from both state and central governments.