A 48-hour office picketing protest spearheaded by the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), culminated in heightened tensions on Tuesday, as a vehicle belonging to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Senapati district, was reportedly damaged following a scuffle between protestors and police personnel.

The protest, which began on June 2, led to the complete shutdown of government offices across the Naga-inhabited hill districts of Manipur. Administrative operations have come to a standstill as student volunteers blocked entrances of various government offices in an effort to enforce the shutdown.

In Senapati district, the picketing was actively coordinated by the Senapati District Students’ Association (SDSA), in collaboration with its federating units, including the Mao Students’ Union (MSU), Maram Students’ Union (MKS), Poumai Naga Students’ Union (PNTM), Thangal Students’ Union (TAJ), and the Zeliangrong Students’ Union-Senapati Zone (ZSU-SZ).

On the concluding day of the protest, tensions escalated at the district headquarters when a confrontation broke out between protestors and the SP. According to local sources, a scuffle ensued, during which the police vehicle was allegedly damaged. While video footage and eyewitness accounts indicate a heated exchange, no official statement has yet been issued by the district administration or police authorities. Further details are awaited.

The protest is scheduled to conclude by the evening of June 4 unless extended by the student organizations.