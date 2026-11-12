An anti-tobacco drive-cum-awareness campaign was conducted near Lao Radiant School and Vio Memorial Academy in Vakho village of Manipur’s Senapati district on November 12 under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) of the National Health Mission (NHM).

The campaign was led by Dr James Pao, District Nodal Officer of the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC), Senapati, accompanied by Police Sub-Inspector D. Pounai and other personnel.

During the drive, the team visited shops around the school premises and sensitised shopkeepers about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption. They also highlighted the legal restrictions on the sale of tobacco products to or by minors and the prohibition on selling or offering tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions under Section 6(b) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003.

The team warned shopkeepers that violations of the provisions would invite legal action and penalties under the Act.

The campaign aimed to improve awareness among shopkeepers and promote a tobacco-free environment around educational institutions.