The Communist Party of India (CPI) has called for the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, stating that his apology for the ethnic violence in the state is insufficient. The party alleged that the crisis in Manipur represents a "complete collapse of governance" and criticised the state government’s handling of the situation.

In a strongly worded statement, the CPI accused the government of failing to maintain law and order, protect citizens, and ensure justice amid the ongoing turmoil, which has claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands. "The apology expressed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is an admission of the gravity of the crisis and the complete failure of the state government to address the issues and challenges of the people in the state," the statement read.

The CPI further alleged that no meaningful steps have been taken to foster reconciliation or dialogue between communities, leaving deep social wounds unhealed. The party also criticized the state government for not involving other political parties in efforts to find a resolution, labelling it a lack of "willingness to ensure inclusive solutions."

The CPI firmly believes that the people of Manipur deserve accountable and emphatic governance which Chief Minister N Biren Singh utterly failed. “His resignation is imperative for restoring confidence in the administration and paving the way for a fresh, people-centric approach to resolving the crisis.”

The chief minister, in his recent apology, had urged all communities to "forget and forgive" past mistakes and work toward rebuilding trust. However, opposition voices, including the CPI, maintain that mere words cannot rectify the extensive damage caused by the ethnic strife.