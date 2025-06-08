Meitei group Arambai Tenggol, on June 8, announced a 10-day bandh in response to the violent protest that erupted on the night of May 7 over the arrest of its leader.

The protest has led to fresh tension in the state, prompting authorities to suspend internet and mobile data services — including VSAT and VPN connections — across five valley districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

The suspension aims to curb the spread of misinformation and inflammatory content on social media.

Prohibitory orders have also been imposed in these five districts, with a total curfew enforced in Bishnupur district.

The May 7 incident triggered widespread protests across the city, with several demonstrators sustaining injuries.

Protesters took to the streets late Saturday night in various parts of Imphal West, particularly in Kwakeithel and Uripok, where they burned tyres and unused furniture to block major roads. Members of Arambai Tenggol demanded the immediate release of the arrested leader, shouting slogans such as “We are civilians, not terrorists” and “Release our leader or arrest us all.”

In a disturbing turn, some protesters reportedly attempted self-immolation as an extreme act of defiance against the central government’s action.

Security forces responded with tear gas shells to disperse the increasingly agitated crowd. The protests brought parts of the city to a standstill, causing severe traffic disruptions and sparking panic among residents.