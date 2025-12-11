Arambai Tenggol appeals to President Murmu on Manipur’s IDPs, demands NRC and tighter border oversight

Civil society group Arambai Tenggol has issued a detailed statement welcoming the maiden visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Manipur, expressing hope that her presence will bring renewed national attention to the unresolved hardships faced by the state’s Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

In the statement signed by Public Relations Officer Robin Mangang Khwairakpam, the organisation underlined that IDPs in Manipur have “struggled silently” for years—attempting to rebuild their homes, livelihoods, and basic sense of security while still lacking full access to government-mandated benefits. The group asserted that many displaced families continue to remain deprived of essential support and that their living conditions “fall below the dignity every citizen of our great nation deserves.”

Arambai Tenggol appealed to the President to ensure that all entitlements provided under Central Government schemes reach displaced families in a manner that is “fair, transparent, and effective,” free from any form of bias or exploitation. Emphasising that these families “look to the nation with trust,” the group framed their appeal as a matter of moral responsibility.



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Alongside concerns about the IDPs, the organisation also raised issues relating to what it described as “unregulated cross-border movement,” reiterating its demand for implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur in line with constitutional provisions. The statement cites a recent Supreme Court observation that “illegal immigrants or unauthorised foreign nationals do not enjoy the same legal rights as citizens,” and argues that accurate verification mechanisms are essential not only for demographic balance and social stability but also for national security.

The group further stressed the need to detect and prevent unlawful immigration from neighbouring countries, noting demographic concerns arising from porous borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh. It stated that proper verification and regulation were necessary to safeguard the interests of all indigenous communities in Manipur and restore public confidence.

Arambai Tenggol concluded by reaffirming its commitment to supporting “all constructive steps” taken by the Central and State governments to restore peace, security, and normalcy. Expressing optimism, the group said it believes the President’s visit could mark a decisive turning point for the state after a prolonged period of unrest. It urged sustained efforts to rebuild harmony and create conditions where all communities “can once again coexist in mutual respect and tranquillity.”