Arambai Tenggol backs re-negotiated SoO pact as key to peace in Manipur

Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol on September 6 expressed strong support for the recently re-negotiated Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact between the Centre and two Kuki-Zo groups, terming it a crucial step towards restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur.

The agreement, signed on Thursday with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF), includes revised terms such as maintaining Manipur’s territorial integrity, relocating designated camps away from sensitive areas, and working towards a sustainable peace framework. Officials said the pact is expected to significantly aid reconciliation efforts in the state.

In a statement, Arambai Tenggol said, “We stand steadfast in our dedication to fostering peace and normalcy across Manipur. Our organisation has been actively cooperating and coordinating with the efforts of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the State Administration to chart a positive path forward. A recent point of focus has been the re-negotiated Suspension of Operations pact, an initiative we view as a crucial step towards achieving peace.”

At the same time, the group urged authorities to adopt a stringent approach against illegal immigrants and refugees from Myanmar.

Manipur has been reeling from ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, when a tribal solidarity march opposing the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status sparked unrest. The clashes have claimed around 260 lives, including members of both Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities, as well as security personnel.

Despite the prolonged turmoil, the state has seen relative calm in recent months, raising hopes that renewed agreements like the SoO could provide momentum towards a lasting resolution.