Arambai Tenggol chief calls for peaceful coexistence, flags demographic concerns in Manipur

Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol’s chief, Korou Nganba Khuman, on January 10, said he does not consider all Kukis as enemies and stressed the need for peaceful coexistence in Manipur, while asserting that a lasting resolution to the ongoing ethnic conflict would require addressing concerns related to demographic imbalance caused by illegal immigration.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Imphal, Khuman said that Kukis who have been living in Manipur should continue to stay, but illegal immigrants must be identified through a proper mechanism such as the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“We don’t see every Kuki as our enemy. We want to live and coexist peacefully. However, there are issues related to demographic imbalance, drugs and illegal immigration. There should be a mechanism like the NRC with a base year so that illegal immigrants can be identified,” Khuman said.

He further stated that illegal immigration is a “known fact” and not a matter of speculation, adding that the issues of demographic imbalance, drug trafficking and illegal immigration must be addressed appropriately to ensure a lasting solution to the conflict.

Emphasising the role of political leadership, Khuman urged elected representatives to place the interests of the state above all else.

Commenting on the role of Arambai Tenggol, he said the organisation remains committed to peace but is prepared to act whenever required. “We are always prepared and will continue to exist in peace. But we will come out whenever required,” he said.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, which has claimed at least 260 lives and displaced thousands. The northeastern state is currently under President’s Rule.