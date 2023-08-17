In the wake of violence that has gripped Manipur, the UNAU Tribal Women's Forum has demanded accountability for Meitei organizations, specifically Arambai Tenggol and Meetei Leepun, and their complicit members. The forum's call for justice echoes amidst an atmosphere marred by escalating turmoil and continuing attacks on tribal communities.

The UNAU Tribal Women's Forum, Delhi, has raised its voice in a compelling appeal for justice and safety for victims in Manipur, where recent incidents of brutal violence against Kuki Hmar-Zomi tribal women have ignited outrage. The forum's demands were outlined in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate action against the Meitei miscreants responsible for these appalling acts and advocating for the establishment of a Separate Administration for lasting peace.

In the letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi, the UNAU Tribal Women's Forum demanded quick and appropriate punishment for the Meitei miscreants who were involved in the heinous acts of parading naked and gang-raping two Kuki Hmar-Zomi tribal women from B. Phainom village, Kangpokpi District, on May 4, 2023. Additionally, the forum highlighted another incident on the same day, where Meitei miscreants were implicated in the rape and murder of two other Kuki Hmar-Zomi tribal women at their workplace in Imphal.

Expressing deep concern, the forum called for stringent legal actions against the perpetrators to ensure that justice is served for the victims.

Addressing the broader situation in Manipur, the letter highlighted the disturbing ethnic violence and ethnic cleansing that has plagued the minority Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo tribes since May 3, 2023. The violence has been orchestrated by extremist Meetei/Meitei groups, including Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun, allegedly with the support of the state machinery.

The forum expressed alarm over the destruction caused by the violence, with more than 197 tribal villages burnt down and over 7,000 homes reduced to ashes. The toll of human suffering has been significant, with 117 confirmed deaths and dozens more unaccounted for. Churches, administrative buildings, and quarters have also been desecrated and destroyed.

The letter called out the Manipur state government's inaction and the lack of accountability for these atrocities, particularly with regard to the Meitei miscreants responsible for the violence. Despite attempts by central authorities to intervene, the attacks on the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi tribes have persisted, further escalating tensions.

The forum's appeal also stressed the need for immediate intervention to protect the lives of tribal villagers facing imminent danger. In light of the gravity of the situation and the failure of the state machinery, the forum demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur under Article 356 and the dissolution of the government led by N. Biren Singh.

In addition to justice, the forum stressed the need for a long-lasting solution for peace. It called for the establishment of a Separate Administration for the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo tribes within Manipur, echoing the aspirations of the affected communities for self-governance and security.

As part of their advocacy efforts, the UNAU Tribal Women's Forum, Delhi, and NCR held a rally for the Separate Administration of Kuki-Zomi-Hmar tribes in Manipur at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on August 17, 2023. The forum's plea for immediate intervention and peace in Manipur remains a pressing issue as the violence continues to disrupt the lives and safety of the affected communities.