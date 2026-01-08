Armed groups exchange fire in Manipur’s Kangpokpi, security forces deployed

A brief gunfight between two armed groups was reported on January 8 in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, prompting the deployment of additional security forces in nearby areas, officials said.

According to officials, suspected cadres of the banned Zeliangrong United Front (S Kamson) were allegedly attempting to destroy illicit poppy cultivation at Kharam Vaiphei when they came under fire from armed Kuki underground groups. The exchange of fire later stopped, with no casualties reported.

Security personnel were rushed to peripheral locations as a precautionary measure. The sound of gunfire caused panic in villages along the boundary of Imphal West district, an area that had witnessed intense clashes during the ethnic violence of 2023 and 2024.

In a statement, ZUF (S Kamson) claimed the gunfight took place around 7.40 am at Kharam Vaiphei, alleging the presence of unlawful activities in the area, including illegal poppy cultivation and underground camps of Kuki Suspension of Operations groups.

Manipur has remained tense since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. More than 260 people have been killed so far in clashes primarily involving the Meitei and Kuki communities. The unrest began after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was held in hill districts to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. (With inputs from PTI)