Armed miscreants burn down several houses in Naga village in Manipur's Kangpokpi

At least nine houses belonging to the Liangmai Naga community were allegedly burnt down by armed miscreants in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, sources said.

The incident took place at Tokpa Liangmai village, located between Mahika and Lower Thanamba villages, at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, August 11.

According to reliable sources, nine houses in the village were completely gutted in the late-night incident. The circumstances leading to the attack and the identity of those involved were not immediately clear.

The incident has triggered concern among villagers, who have urged the authorities to conduct an immediate inquiry and ensure the safety of residents in the area.

As of Wednesday morning, no official statement had been issued by the Kangpokpi district administration, Manipur Police or security forces regarding the incident.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in parts of Manipur and allegations of attacks on villages by armed groups.

Further details, including whether there were any casualties or injuries, are awaited. The situation remains developing.



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