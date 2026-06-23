Arms and ammunition recovered in Manipur after PLA militant's arrest in Goa

Manipur Police have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Thoubal district following the arrest of an alleged member of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Goa, officials said on June 23.

According to a police statement, the recovery was made on June 22 from Chingdompok area after Nongthongbam Ingo alias Krishna (51) was arrested by a Manipur Police team from Cuncolim in South Goa.

During the operation, police seized four firearms and a large quantity of ammunition. The recovered items included two INSAS rifles, nine INSAS magazines, two 9-mm pistols and 163 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

Officials said the recovery was carried out based on information obtained during the investigation following the arrest of the suspected militant.

The operation forms part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to curb insurgent activities and recover illegally held weapons in Manipur.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the origin of the seized arms and identify any other individuals linked to the case, police added.