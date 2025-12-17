Arms cache recovered in Churachandpur, Manipur DGP reviews district security

Security forces in Manipur recovered a cache of firearms during a search operation in Churachandpur district, even as the Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur, conducted a high-level review of the security situation in the district.

According to official sources, on December 16, security forces recovered multiple weapons from the general area of the Khaopijang village cemetery under the jurisdiction of Churachandpur Police Station. The seized arms included one AK rifle with magazine, one MA-3 MK II rifle with magazine, one INSAS rifle with magazine, and one .315 rifle with magazine. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the recovered weapons and identify those involved.

Meanwhile, the Manipur DGP visited Churachandpur district on Tuesday to assess the prevailing law and order situation. During the visit, the DGP inaugurated the newly constructed conference room at the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur.

Following the inauguration, the DGP chaired a comprehensive security review meeting with senior officers of the Manipur Police and other security forces deployed in the district. The meeting focused on evaluating the current security scenario, reviewing operational preparedness, and strengthening coordination among various agencies.

The DGP also interacted with representatives of various civil society organisations (CSOs) from the district, during which issues related to security, public cooperation, and peace-building initiatives were discussed. The visit underscored the state police leadership’s commitment to maintaining stability and enhancing security measures in the sensitive district.