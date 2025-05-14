Security forces in Manipur arrested multiple individuals in a series of operations over the past 24 hours, targeting illegal arms dealers, extortionists, and drug traffickers, as tensions in the state remain high but under control.

In a major arms trafficking bust, three individuals — Naorem Naocha Meitei alias Chinglakpa (38), Leishangthem Inaoton Singh alias Aphao (23), and Ayekpam Boiboy Meitei alias Ishanta Meitei (26) — were arrested from Puhkhao Ahallup Makha Leikai in Imphal East District. Among them was an active cadre of the UNLF (Pambei) faction. Security forces seized one INSAS rifle with a magazine, eight 7.62mm rifle rounds, and three mobile phones. The weapons were reportedly intended for illegal sale, valued at approximately Rs. 3.5 lakh.

In related operations against insurgent-led extortion, Khundongbam Prithibiraj Meitei alias Sathiba (23), a member of the KCP (PWG), was arrested in Thoubal District. He was allegedly extorting local businesses, and police recovered a hand grenade, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler from him. Additional arrests were made involving Salam Karan Singh alias Ningthoulakpa (21) of KCP (MFL), and Khangembam Apui Meitei Nongpoknganba (26) and Moirangthem Alex Meitei (23) of PREPAK, all of whom were reportedly engaged in threatening and extorting individuals across various districts.



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In a major drug bust, Manipur Police arrested Mungsanglian alias David (33) in Churachandpur District with 112 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar, weighing 1,267 grams. Separately, in Thoubal District, Fatima (44) was apprehended with 51 bottles of a banned cough syrup containing Codeine Phosphate and Tripolidine HCl, marketed as TUSSREX-TR.

Efforts to recover stolen vehicles also continued, with six vehicles retrieved during a special drive. A total of 110 checkpoints have been set up across vulnerable areas of the state to ensure the safe movement of essential goods.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, not fall prey to rumours or manipulated content circulating on social media, and warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone spreading false information.