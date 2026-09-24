Arms, explosives recovered during search operation in Imphal East

A joint team of CDO/Imphal East and security forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosive materials during a search operation at the foothills of Seijang Cheirao Ching under Yaingangpokpi Police Station in Imphal East district on September 24.

The operation was conducted based on reliable intelligence inputs, according to the security forces.

The recovery included six 12-bore guns, of which four were locally made, along with one 9 mm pistol and a magazine. Security forces also recovered two No. 36 hand grenades, two 2-inch mortar shells and one 51 mm mortar shell.

In addition, the team recovered 18 live rounds of different calibres and 178 empty cases of various calibres.

The search operation also led to the recovery of six EMULDYNE explosives, three explosive primers, two detonators with wire, seven arming rings and other grenade components.

Further investigation into the recovery and the possible source and intended use of the arms and explosive materials is underway.