Arms, IEDs recovered in Tengnoupal; two militants arrested in Imphal West

Security forces recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives and arrested two militants in separate operations across Manipur, police said on February 3, amid continuing security concerns in the violence-hit state.

According to the police, warlike stores were recovered during a search operation conducted near Bongmol and SL Zougam villages in Tengnoupal district. The seized items included one AK-47 rifle along with a magazine, two pistols, two single-barrel rifles, eleven live rounds of ammunition, three radio communication sets and IED wires.

Police said security personnel also safely disposed of 18 improvised explosive devices at the spot after their recovery, averting a potential threat to civilians and forces operating in the area. A statement issued by the police described the recovery as a significant step in efforts to curb militant activity in the border district.

In a separate development, two militants belonging to different proscribed outfits were arrested in Imphal West district. A cadre of the banned Peoples’ Liberation Army was apprehended on Monday from his residence at Lambal Awang Leikai, police said. In another operation, a member of the outlawed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup was arrested on Sunday from Mayang Imphal.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, following a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts opposing the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The prolonged unrest has claimed at least 260 lives, including those from both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, and has rendered thousands homeless.

The state has remained under President’s Rule since February last year, with security forces continuing intensified operations to recover illegal arms and prevent further escalation of violence.