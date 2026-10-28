Security forces seized a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives during separate operations in Manipur's Imphal East and Thoubal districts on October 28, police said.

In the first operation, a joint team of Manipur Police and the Assam Rifles recovered four sophisticated pistols, four single-barrel guns and six hand grenades from the Pukhao Terapur area of Imphal East district, officials said.

In a separate operation in the Ikop Pat area of Thoubal district, security personnel seized three pistols, four hand grenades, two detonators and other explosive materials, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the origin of the recovered weapons and explosives, the officer added.