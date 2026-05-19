Arms trafficking accused among active cadres of proscribed outfits arrested in Manipur

Security forces and central forces conducted a series of counter-insurgency operations across multiple districts of Manipur on May 17 and 18, leading to the arrest of six active cadres associated with different banned insurgent outfits.

On May 18, central forces arrested three cadres of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from a stretch between Border Pillars 77 and 79 under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district. The arrested individuals were identified as Wangthoi Nahakpam alias Lingjel (20) from Charangpat in Thoubal district, Nanaoba Nandeibam alias Angou (19) from Kongba in Imphal East district, and Malem Oinam alias Manithoiba (20) from Nambol in Bishnupur district.

In another operation on the same day, security forces arrested an active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), identified as Chinglen Athokpam alias Ibungo (30), a resident of Pungdongbam Mayai Leikai under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district.

Earlier, on May 17, security forces arrested an active cadre of the UNLF (Koireng), identified as Thangjam Dhamendra Singh alias Wayenba alias Volume (26), from the Yairipok Bazar area under Yairipok Police Station in Thoubal district. He is a resident of Leirongthel Pitra in Thoubal district and was allegedly involved in the illegal sale and trafficking of arms and ammunition.

Items seized from his possession included one 9 mm magazine, one mobile phone along with two SIM cards, one power bank with a USB cable, and one ATM card.

In a separate operation conducted on May 17, security forces arrested two active cadres of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from different locations under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sorokhaibam Priyochand Singh alias Sajao (39), a resident of Iram Siphai Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district, who was arrested from the vicinity of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), and Moirangthem Naobi Singh (47) of Uripok Takhellambam Leikai in Imphal West district, who was apprehended from his residence.

Security personnel seized two mobile phones and one Aadhaar card from their possession.

The arrests form part of ongoing security operations aimed at curbing insurgent activities and illegal arms trafficking in the state.