In a major revelation, Intelligence sources have claimed that arms which were used to spread unrest in violence-hit Manipur were smuggled via Myanmar.

According to a report in India Today, a significant consignment of weapons was received in Manipur via the Myanmar route in the month of June 2023.

Confidential sources also revealed that a large cache of weapons was procured by active insurgent groups in Manipur in three vehicles.

According to the information, weapons are being brought to the Myanmar border from the Black Market located on the Myanmar-China border, from where they are being sent to Manipur.

Intelligence agencies suspect that militant outfits are transporting weapons through the open Indo-Myanmar border to send weapons to Manipur.

Also Read: Manipur: 1100 arms, 13,702 ammunitions and 250 bombs seized so far in ongoing operations

However, according to sources a red alert has been issued along the border to prevent violence in Manipur and the open border with India and Myanmar is being constantly monitored.

As tensions continue to simmer in various parts of Manipur, law enforcement agencies are working diligently to maintain control and restore normalcy. The Manipur Police, supported by Central Forces, have made significant recoveries and arrests in ongoing operations.

Over the past few days, a total of 1100 arms, 13,702 ammunitions, and 250 bombs of different kinds have been successfully recovered by the joint efforts of the State Police and Central Forces. These seizures are seen as a major blow to criminal elements and individuals seeking to disrupt the tranquillity of the region.

Additionally, 12 bunkers spread across various districts in both the Hill and the Valley were demolished.

During recent search operations conducted by State Police and Central Forces, further evidence of potential threats was unearthed. In Tamenglong, Imphal-East, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Kakching Districts, authorities discovered three 51mm mortar shells, three 84mm mortar shells, and one improvised explosive device (IED). The State Bomb Disposal Team promptly neutralized these hazardous materials, ensuring the safety of the local population.

Amidst the ongoing efforts, Manipur Police have apprehended 135 individuals in connection with curfew violations, theft in abandoned houses, arson cases, and other criminal activities.

