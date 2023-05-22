The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have apprehended four individuals involved in anti-national activities in Manipur. These separate incidents, which occurred on May 22, highlight the relentless efforts of the security forces in maintaining law and order in the region.

The first incident took place on the night of May 21-22, where one person was apprehended in New Keithelmanbi Village, Imphal West District. Acting on specific inputs regarding his involvement in a firing incident in Moidangpok Village, resulting in three villagers sustaining injuries, the security forces swiftly apprehended the individual.

Identified as Chungkhomang Kipgen, he was found in possession of an illegal/unauthorized single barrel 12 bore shotgun and seven cartridges. Kipgen has been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation.

In the second incident, a joint operation involving the Army, Assam Rifles, Police, and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was launched in response to information about four armed suspects threatening shopkeepers in the New Chekon area before moving to New Lambulane area of Imphal East District. Acting swiftly, the security forces cordoned off the area and effectively controlled the gathering crowd. As a result, three suspects were apprehended, and two single barrel 12 bore guns were seized. The suspects and the recovered weapons have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.