A joint operation by the Indian Army and Manipur Police has successfully neutralized a significant threat in the Saichang Itham area of Imphal East district. Acting on specific intelligence, the forces discovered and safely defused eight Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), preventing what could have been a major tragedy in the region.

The operation, carried out swiftly and efficiently, involved the Army's Bomb Disposal Team, who neutralised IEDs weighing approximately 33 kilograms. These explosives were reportedly placed to target security forces and civilian commuters in an area frequently used by farmers and cattle grazers from the villages of Moirangpurel and Itham.

This prompt action averted major incidents, according to security officials, highlighting the potential devastation that was prevented. The successful operation is seen as a significant setback to those planning subversive activities in the area.