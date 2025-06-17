The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, supported by Manipur Police and central paramilitary forces In a series of coordinated intelligence-based operations, carried out a major crackdown on armed groups across several districts in Manipur from June 8 to 15.

Operations spanned both hill and valley districts — including Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kakching, Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Imphal West — and resulted in the apprehension of four cadres and the seizure of 23 weapons, 10 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, and large quantities of ammunition and other war-like materials.

One of the key operations was conducted on June 8 in Mission Veng, Moreh (Tengnoupal), where Assam Rifles and BSF recovered two improvised mortars.

On June 12, joint teams of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered five firearms in Thoubal’s Ikop Pat area, including a .303 rifle and a 9mm pistol. The same day, another joint team discovered four more weapons and ammunition in the forests between T Lamlai and Kuvan villages in Churachandpur.

Further recoveries were made in Imphal East, where three firearms were seized from Champhai. On June 13, forces operating in Tengnoupal district recovered a 9mm carbine, two pistols, and 10 IEDs.

A significant haul was uncovered on June 14 in Kakching’s Chairel Khunou area, where the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police located a hidden cache containing four weapons, six kilograms of explosives, grenades, and more. Another operation that day in Thayong Hill, Imphal East, resulted in the seizure of two more rifles and ammunition.

The four detained individuals, along with the confiscated weapons and explosives, have been handed over to the Manipur Police.