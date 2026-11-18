An Army captain died, and three other personnel were injured after a military vehicle carrying troops of the 8th Bihar Regiment fell into the Itam river in Manipur’s Imphal East district on November 18.

The accident occurred around 2 pm at Lamlai Challou, when the armoured vehicle plunged into the river and remained submerged for some time.

The injured personnel were rescued and taken to BABINA Hospital for treatment. However, Captain Hanuman Ram, 29, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to officials.

The three other injured personnel have been identified as Sepoy Mali Jayesh Himmat, 24, Sepoy Rakesh Sarpate, 37, and Agniveer Akhilesh Kumar Shah, 19. All three were reported to be in serious condition and are undergoing treatment.