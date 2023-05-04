Army along with the state police of Manipur intervened to control the tense situation in the state following communal tension erupting on May 3 after clashes in Churachandpur district.

Army is holding flag march in violence-hit areas amid tribal groups’ protest over court order on Scheduled Tribe status.

As per reports, more than 4000 villagers were given shelter in Army COBs and state government premises at various places. The flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control.

Meanwhile, shifting of villagers to safer areas, away from the violence hit locations is under progress.

The situation in Manipur continues to remain volatile after communal tension erupted in various places of valley district on May 3 after clashes in Churachandpur district.

Despite state government’s imposition of curfew, deployment of large security forces, authorities were unable to control the law and order situation.

As per reports, some anti-social elements tried to attack security forces by pelting stones, however police resorted to tear gas and fired at blank range to disperse the mob.

There is complete breakdown of law and order situation in Manipur a day after the ATSUM’s solidarity march opposing Meitei’s demand for inclusion in Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

In the wake of the prevailing law and order situation, the Manipur government on May 3, imposed Section 144 CrPc in eight districts of the state, an official notification said.

The districts where Section 144 CrPc is imposed are Bishnupur, Pherzawl, Jiribam, West Imphal, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Kakching, and Kangpokpi.

Also read : Manipur: Communal tension continues even after deployment of large security forces, several houses torched, property damaged