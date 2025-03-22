The Indian Army successfully rescued a Meitei civilian who had accidentally entered a security zone near Khumnangjang, Leimakong, in Kangpokpi district on March 22, averting a potential communal clash in the sensitive region, ensuring peace and security.

The individual was coming from the Khurkul side when Army personnel noticed him approaching the security zone at approximately 11:47 hours.

Given the sensitivity of the region and its proximity to a Kuki village, a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was swiftly dispatched to ensure the civilian's safety. The team acted promptly, securing the individual and relocating him to a safer area. He was later identified as a resident of Ward 4, Khurkul village.

Following standard procedures, the rescued civilian was handed over to the police at the Sekmai Police Station outpost.