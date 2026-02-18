Army’s Spear Corps sanitises Indo-Myanmar border corridor, destroys IEDs in Manipur

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army has sanitised a 2.6-kilometre stretch along the Indo-Myanmar border in dense jungle terrain in Manipur, destroying nine improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two unexploded ordnances during the operation, a defence official said on February 18.

The sanitisation drive was carried out by the Red Shield Division following a requisition from government agencies to facilitate the resumption of stalled border fencing work. The operation was initiated after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of IEDs and unexploded ordnance in the area, allegedly planted by insurgent groups.

According to officials, the operation was conducted between January 16 and 17 along the Indo-Myanmar border at Yangoubung in Manipur. Despite difficult security conditions and challenging jungle terrain, the team successfully cleared and sanitised a corridor measuring approximately 2.6 kilometres in length and 13 metres in width.

During the operation, nine IEDs and two unexploded ordnances were detected and destroyed, ensuring the safety of personnel engaged in critical infrastructure activities.

The successful clearance of the corridor has enabled survey teams and construction agencies to proceed with essential border infrastructure work, officials added.