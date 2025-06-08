The Sub-Divisional Collector (SDC) office situated in Yairipok Tulihal, falling under the Andro Kendra jurisdiction in Manipur's Imphal East district, was engulfed in flames following an arson attack on Sunday, June 8. By 7:45 pm, unidentified culprits had set the premises alight, inflicting severe harm to the structure and vital official records before firefighting efforts subdued the blaze. This incident has raised alarm across local circles and officials, given the pivotal administrative role the SDC office holds in the community.

Images from the site depict flames consuming sections of the office, with concerns mounting regarding the scale of the resultant damage. Preliminary evaluations indicate significant impairment to essential government documents; however, the complete extent remains under assessment by the authorities. The loss of such documentation threatens to disrupt essential administrative functions, impacting the community reliant on these services.

Following the fire, law enforcement agencies have bolstered security in Yairipok Tulihal. Their primary goal is to avert additional disruptions and assure public safety post-incident. This has led to the deployment of more security personnel and intensified patrols to maintain order and deter further threats.

Currently, there are no reported injuries linked to the fire. Authorities concentrate on evaluating the destruction, focusing on the impact of the lost government records, which could have far-reaching effects on operations. The local populace is encouraged to stay calm and cooperate with officials during this period.

The police have launched a formal inquiry into the arson. Efforts are underway to identify and capture the individuals behind the attack, as questions swirl about the potential motivations. Investigators are delving into multiple leads and scrutinising evidence from the scene to reconstruct the events that led to the fire.

Authorities are considering the possibility that this might have been a calculated attempt to interrupt administrative duties at the SDC office. Though the precise motive is unclear at this point, speculations are rife. Nonetheless, officials remain cautious, refraining from assumptions without substantial evidence.

Law enforcement is urging public assistance in identifying the culprits, stressing the critical role community involvement plays in delivering justice. Public tips or witness reports could be key in the ongoing investigation.

The incident has sparked a review of existing security measures in the area to prevent recurrence. Heightened vigilance is anticipated to continue as officials strive to restore normalcy and administrative operations in Yairipok Tulihal. The community remains optimistic that such measures will prevent future incidents and help mend trust in local governance.