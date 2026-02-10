Arson in Ukhrul part of ‘proxy war against Manipur’: COCOMI

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity has said recent incidents of arson and burning in Litan village of Ukhrul district reflect a deeper political and security failure in Manipur rather than an isolated outbreak of violence.

In a statement, COCOMI said clashes between Tangkhul and Kuki groups reported since February 7 were part of what it described as a “long and carefully engineered crisis” imposed on the state through proxy politics and sustained institutional neglect. The organisation alleged that while communities in Manipur “bleed and burn”, policymakers in New Delhi have benefited from years of so-called “investment”.

COCOMI argued that arrangements such as the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact were “never about genuine peace” and instead operated as mechanisms of control and long-term destabilisation. The violence in Litan village, it said, must be viewed within this broader context, warning that “nobody will be a winner—except the deep state that thrives on division”.

The organisation strongly criticised the role of Indian security forces deployed in the area, accusing them of remaining passive as homes were set on fire in full view. According to the statement, no effective measures were taken to stop the violence, protect civilians or prevent destruction of property. Such inaction, COCOMI said, has been repeatedly observed over the past two and a half years of unrest in Manipur, raising concerns about complicity and selective enforcement.

While acknowledging that the present conflict involves different actors, COCOMI said the “pattern of narrative management, administrative attitude, and operational behaviour” of central forces remains unchanged. This continuity, it added, has deepened public distrust and reinforced the perception that Manipur is being subjected to a proxy war rather than protected as a constituent state of the Union.

COCOMI warned that the situation in Litan village could escalate and spill over into other hill areas if not immediately contained, potentially triggering wider retaliation and communal polarisation. Referring to resolutions adopted at a public rally on January 31, the organisation said recent developments in Ukhrul district only strengthen its claim that the crisis is rooted in policy and security choices that have normalised conflict.

Calling for urgent action, COCOMI urged authorities to take concrete, transparent and impartial steps to stop the violence, protect civilians and ensure accountability, “both on the ground and within the chain of command”. It also appealed to the people of Manipur to remain vigilant against what it termed external manipulation, warning that failure to recognise and resist it would mean continuing to “bleed and burn for someone else’s game”.