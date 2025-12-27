Arun Kumar Sinha calls for urgent spring-shed management as Manipur springs dry up

Principal Secretary (Forest, Environment and Climate Change) Arun Kumar Sinha on December 27 underscored the urgent need for effective spring-shed management, particularly in Manipur’s hill areas, where drying springs are emerging as a serious environmental concern.

Sinha was speaking at a function held at the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Manipur, where the department released its Environment Calendar 2026. He said large-scale deforestation and unscientific land use have led to the drying up of natural springs, resulting in water scarcity and an increased risk of landslides in several parts of the state.

Highlighting the department’s initiatives, Sinha said more than 1,000 springs have already been developed across Manipur. Of these, 173 critical springs in Ukhrul and Noney districts have been identified and taken up for revival under a pilot project aimed at restoring water sources in vulnerable hill regions.

He further informed that the Government of India has allocated a budget of ₹2,700 crore for spring-shed management across the country, with multiple projects currently being implemented in different regions, including the Northeast.

Sinha also drew attention to wetland conservation efforts in the state, stating that around 71 wetlands have been developed so far. Of these, three wetlands have been officially notified, while rejuvenation works are underway in four others. He said conservation and protection of wetlands are being actively pursued as part of the state’s broader environmental strategy.

Calling for collective responsibility, the principal secretary urged citizens to actively support conservation of natural resources and environmental protection. He stressed that while the government is undertaking various initiatives, participation from all sections of society is equally vital to ensure sustainable outcomes.

He also appealed to the media to play a proactive role in raising public awareness about the challenges faced in conserving water bodies, forests and other natural resources that are essential for sustaining life and ecological balance.

