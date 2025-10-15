ASHA worker walks 28 km to ensure children receive polio vaccine in Manipur's Tamenglong

Meidinliu Newmai, a 50-year-old ASHA worker from Nenloung Atangkhullen village in Tamenglong district, walked 28 km on foot carrying a polio vaccine carrier to ensure that 17 children in her village received the oral polio vaccine.

The state government of Manipur recently launched a statewide Polio Immunization drive as part of the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) campaign. ASHA workers like Newmai play a crucial role in reaching children aged 0–5 in remote areas.

Newmai, who has been serving as an ASHA worker at Tamei Primary Health Centre (PHC) since 2007, said the lack of proper roads and transport makes her work especially challenging.

“No proper road and transport system in my village has made everyone’s life a hurdle to survive. From the Tamei headquarters to the Atangkhunou road is constructed under the PMGSY. But from Atangkhunou to Atangkhullen, which is a distance of around 9 km, the road is still not constructed,” she said.

She explained that reaching her village requires crossing five rivers and navigating dense forest areas, which becomes even harder during the rainy season. Despite these obstacles, Newmai remains committed to her work.

“ASHA workers are community health volunteers who build a bridge between the community and the healthcare system. As my village lacks proper health care service, I would like to render my service as much as possible with the least skill I have. From time to time, I give health education, ideas on sanitation and nutrition, mobilising the community to access health services, and providing first-contact care for basic illnesses, maternity care, etc.,” she said.

Her dedication was highlighted during the recent campaign, where she ensured all 17 children—10 aged 0–3 years and seven aged 3–5 years—received the polio drops. Today, a photo of Newmai carrying the vaccine has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread appreciation for her determination to deliver vaccines despite the challenging terrain.

Manipur Governor also appreciated the dedication of Meidinliu for her tireless service.