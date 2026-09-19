Asian Games 2026: 36 athletes from Manipur to represent India across 10 disciplines

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday, September 19, congratulated 36 sportspersons and three coaches from the state who are representing India at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The Chief Minister’s Secretariat said the athletes from Manipur are part of the Indian contingent competing in Sepaktakraw, rowing, cycling, fencing, canoeing and kayaking, boxing, weightlifting, wushu, judo and hockey.

Of the 36 athletes, 12 are competing in Sepaktakraw, one in rowing, three in cycling, three in fencing, six in canoeing and kayaking, one in boxing, three in weightlifting, three in wushu, one in judo and three in hockey.

The Asian Games began on Saturday and will continue until October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya.

Congratulating the athletes and coaches, Khemchand Singh encouraged them to compete with confidence, discipline and determination and give their best in their respective events.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his best wishes to the sportspersons representing the country at the continental multi-sport event.